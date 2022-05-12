New triple PIS/Pasep withdrawal released. See who is entitled

The federal government has released another chance to withdraw for those who forgot or did not want to withdraw the PIS/Pasep allowance for the base years of 2019 or 2020.

In all, up to three more overtime payouts will be available to workers this year. Those who missed the payment schedule can now apply for remission until December 29.

The first is intended for workers who did not withdraw the 2019 salary bonus, either due to forgetfulness, not knowing about the right to the benefit or by choice.

The second possibility of withdrawal refers to PIS/Pasep for the year 2020. Despite the payment schedule of the allowance having been finalized on March 31, many have not withdrawn it.

The amount of the allowance corresponds to the minimum wage (R$ 1,212) for those who worked the entire base year, or proportional to the number of months worked. For example: those who worked only 6 months receive half the minimum wage.

The third withdrawal is from the PIS/Pasep fund quotas. This is intended for people who worked legally between 1970 and October 1988 and who have not withdrawn their values.

To find out if you are entitled to withdrawals, the worker can consult the Digital Work Card application or on the phone 158.

For economist Heldo Siqueira, the releases work as an incentive for consumption. “Consumption accounts for more than 60% of income, so its stimulus is very important for the government to increase GDP (Gross Domestic Product)”.

The attendant Elaine Nascimento is always attentive to find out when she can withdraw PIS. With the news, she decided to check if she didn’t forget any. “The 2020 I received the full amount, referring to 12 months. This year I even held back a little longer. I usually spend half and the other half pay the bill.”

To withdraw forgotten allowances, interested parties must apply to the Ministry of Labour. The request can be made in person at one of the units of the agency, or by email: [email protected]

“When receiving the allowance, it is essential to consider your financial situation. For those who are in debt, it is essential to evaluate the types of debt they have. Some require quick repayment, as they increase in size”, recommends financial educator Lorena Milaneze.

UNDERSTAND

Who is entitled to the “forgotten” PIS/Pasep?

Who has been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years since the reference year.

Those who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days that year.

You must have received up to two minimum wages per month in the year in question.

Who did not withdraw the allowance for the base year 2019 or 2020.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

The PIS/Pasep fund quotas are different from the salary bonus.

They are the accumulated balance of the worker registered in the PIS and who worked between 1970 and 1988.

They can be withdrawn by more than 10 million Brazilians, who together will receive more than R$ 23 billion.

You are entitled:

Retired, worker in the private, public or ex-military sector.

Those who worked between the years 1970 and 1988.

The employer must have made contributions to PIS.

That you have an unredeemed balance in your PIS or Pasep account.

How to consult?

Interested parties should check whether they are entitled to receive allowances through the following channels:

Central hello worker: by phone 158.

“Digital work card” application, which is available for download from Google Play (Android) and Apple Store (IOS).

How to withdraw?

It is necessary to request the withdrawal of the “forgotten” amount through a formal request for reissue.

The request must be made to the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

It can be done in person, taking a photo document to one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labour.

Or by email at the address: [email protected]

