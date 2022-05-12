Nice fans mock the death of Emiliano Sala after runner-up to Nantes, and coach criticizes: “We are in the m…” | French football

Nice fans mock the death of Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash in 2019 – Photo: AFP

In a press conference after the match, Nice coach Christophe Galtier condemned the insults made in the stands. Last Saturday, the coach was runner-up in the Coupe de France, after being surpassed by Nantes himself, by 1-0. In the final of the tournament, Emiliano Sala was honored during the ninth minute of the match.

— It is sometimes said that what you see in the stadium is a reflection of society. If this is our society, then we’re in total shit,” the coach said.

The song, sung nine minutes into the first half by Nice fans, read: “It’s an Argentine who doesn’t know how to swim well… Emiliano underwater…” On its official website, the club issued a statement reprimanding the attitude of the crowd and asking for respect to Sala and his family.

OGC Nice strongly condemns the song about Emiliano Sala heard on Wednesday night at the Allianz Riviera. The club does not recognize its values ​​or those of the entire red-black family in this unthinkable and abject provocation by a minority of its fans. OGC Nice sends its support to the family and loved ones of Emiliano Sala”

— OGC Nice, in an official note