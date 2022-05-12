North Korea recognizes 1st case of Covid and enacts national lockdown
North Korea, led by dictator Kim Jong Un, confirmed this Thursday (12/5) at local time (Wednesday night in Brazil), the first case of infection by Covid-19.
The information was released by state media. So far, the reclusive country has denied having any case of the disease that has caused a global pandemic.
The North Korean leader also decreed a kind of national lockdown. Tests on an undisclosed number of people in the capital Pyongyang would have confirmed infection with the BA.2 subvariant of Ômicron, known to be more transmissible.
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong Un had called a meeting with the Korean workers’ party and opted to apply intense restrictive measures.
KCNA called the situation a “major national emergency”. To keep the disease away from the population, the country’s government had restricted all international travel.
North Koreans have also not received, so far, any immunization against Covid, which raises the fears of the international scientific community for the emergence of new variants.
