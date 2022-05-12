Nubank plummets on the stock exchange and loses more than 50% in market value

After a period of low in the market, Nubank’s shares have been in sharp decline since the beginning of this week. To give you an idea, the shares of the digital bank have already dropped 50% since the IPO of the Brazilian fintech, which took place in December last year.

It is worth remembering that the company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with its shares being traded at US$ 9, which raised the company’s value above US$ 40 billion, surpassing at that time the capitalization of the giant Itau.

publicity

Now, the shares of the company – which was once considered the most valuable bank in Latin America -, fluctuate around US$ 4.3, an accumulated drop slightly above 51%.

Nubank’s shares have already dropped 50% since the fintech’s IPO. Image: Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock

In the end, Nubank’s market value is currently estimated at US$ 20.5 billion, below Santander’s, valued at US$ 24 billion. On the other hand, Itaú – which was worth US$ 37.7 billion in December last year – has since increased in value to US$ 40.6 billion.

Nubank is the digital bank with the most customers

Despite the bad result on the stock market, in its niche of activity Nubank is still the most important bank, with a base of 54 million customers. Its direct competitor Inter, for example, has 19 million. C6, another important name in the sector, currently has 11 million customers, according to the company’s latest survey.

Via: Yahoo

Nubank arrives at Samsung Pay

Almost six years after promising support for Samsung’s digital wallet, Nubank will finally allow its customers to add cards to Samsung Pay.

The novelty comes shortly after the addition of another financial institution, C6 Bank, which even came with promotion for the platform’s loyalty program. See more details here.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!