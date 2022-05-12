Palmeiras beats Juazeirense and advances in the Copa do Brasil with a goal from Veiga

Palmeiras had much more difficulty than one could imagine against a Serie D team, but managed to qualify in the Copa do Brasil. With goals from Danilo and Raphael Veiga, the team repeated the score of the first game, wins by 2 to 1 and is in the round of 16.

Verdão still doesn’t know who their opponent will be in the next phase, which will be defined by drawing. For the Brasileiro, the team returns to the field on Saturday (14), against Red Bull Bragantino. at Allianz Parque.

Tite is cursed

Worth the record. After Palmeiras’ second goal, coach Tite was cursed by Palmeiras in Londrina: “Tite, ç… Veiga is a team.” The complaints from the fans in the interior of Paraná occurred on the same day that the coach called up the Brazilian team for friendlies and left the shirt number 23 of Alviverde off the list.

game chronology

In a very difficult first half against the well-placed defense of Juazeirense, Palmeiras only opened the scoring in the 41st minute, with selected Danilo, on a rebound after a cross by Gustavo Scarpa.

Juazeirense equalized as soon as the second half started. Ian won the play in the middle and released Deysinho. The side of the Bahia team beat Jorge in the race and crossed behind. Nildo Petrolina received and hit to tie the game, at 5′.

Palmeiras only secured the classification at 36′, with Raphael Veiga taking a penalty.

Palmeiras game

Palmeiras had difficulties in the first stage, facing a very well-placed defense. Even circling the ball, it was complicated. In the second stage, he had even more difficulty and presented football well below his best nights.

Juazeirense game

After defending very well in the initial stage, Juazeirense decided to go more into the game in the second stage and created difficulties for Palmeiras. He didn’t let Palmeiras create and played a very good match against the famous two-time champion team of America.

It went well: Scarpa was the one who tried the most

In the aridity of the creation of Palmeiras, Gustavo Scarpa was the best player. Through his preferred sector, on the right side, he called the game and created the main moves.

It was bad: Dudu disappeared on the field

Shirt 7 is the heart of the attack. And when he doesn’t play well, the whole team ends up suffering offensively. On the left, he had a good first half. But in the second stage, it disappeared — and with it, Palmeiras.

On the reverse side, Dudu hit the post

Abel Ferreira promoted an interesting tactical change and put Dudu to play on the left side of the attack, a sector he hadn’t occupied for a long time. This made Scarpa occupy the right side, which he preferred. After 2 minutes, the change allowed Dudu to cut to the middle and a long shot on the crossbar.

Ron started wasting chances

Already in the sights of some fans for wasting some chances in recent games, Rony, the birthday boy of the day – he turned 27 -, again missed some goals against Juazeirense. As usual, he also tried a bicycle, and on a ball it came low. Shortly after, he missed a header after a good pass from Scarpa.

What day for Daniel

On the day he was called up for the first time to the Brazilian national team, midfielder Danilo showed, during the game, that he is really going through an enlightened phase. At 41′, after a rehearsed corner play, Scarpa crossed effectively, Calaça hit it back and shirt 28 took advantage of the rebound to score the first for Verdão.

Juazeirense leaves for the game and draws

At halftime, the coach of Juazeirense said he was going to ask his team to play more. And so it was. At 5′, the “home team” tied the game with Petrolina, after a good move by Ian and Deysinho.

Without creativity, Verdão is saved by Veiga

Palmeiras supporter shows poster supporting Raphael Veiga Image: Marcos Zanutto/AGIF

Faced with a very well organized team defensively, Palmeiras had difficulty creating in the second half and exchanged passes at the entrance of the area in an almost bureaucratic way. Veiga and Dudu could do little, and the ball didn’t reach Rony. Palmeiras was only able to get the spot at 36′, in another accurate charge from Veiga. The ball hit the post before going in, something unheard of for the midfielder.

DATASHEET:

JUAZEIRENSE-BA 1 x 2 PALM TREES

Competition: Copa do Brasil – Third phase, return game

Date and time: May 11, 2022 (Wednesday) at 19:00 (Brasilia time)

Local: Café Stadium, in Londrina (PR)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)

assistants: Luis Claudio Regazone and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira, both also from RJ

goals: Danilo, at 41′ of the 1st half (PAL); Nildo Petrolina, at 5′ of the 2nd (JUA), and Veiga, at 36′ of the 2nd (PAL)

Yellow cards: Wendell and Daniel Nazaré (JUA)

JUAZEIRENSE: Rodrigo Calaça; Dadinha, Eduardo, Wendell and Daniel; Waguinho, Patrick, Clebson (Nixon) and Nildo Petrolina (Thalisson); Deysinho and Ian. Technician: barbosinha

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Jorge; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Atuesta) and Raphael Veiga (Boy); Dudu (Breno Lopes), Rony (Navarro) and Scarpa. Technician: Abel Ferreira