Pro-abortion protesters turn to violence and intimidation in the US

Demonstrations against Supreme Court justices and actions of vandalism and attacks against anti-abortion organizations have been recorded in the United States since last week, when the American press released the draft of a majority court decision that should overturn federal jurisprudence on abortion in the country. .

On Monday night (9), activists who chanted “abort the court!” were in front of Judge Samuel Alito’s house in Alexandria, Virginia. He wrote the majority decision whose draft was released by the American press.

Over the weekend, there were also demonstrations around the homes of two other judges: according to the BBC, on Saturday night (7), a group of about a hundred people marched from the house of Judge Brett Kavanaugh (one of the five magistrates who decided to overturn the court’s decision in Roe v. Wade) to the residence of Chief Justice John Roberts in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The Joe Biden government, which is pro-abortion, condemned the protests. “The president strongly believes in the constitutional right to protest,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “But that must never include violence, threats or vandalism. Judges play an incredibly important role in our society and must be able to do their jobs without having to worry about their personal safety.”

On Monday, the US Marshals Service, linked to the Department of Justice, said it was assisting agencies normally charged with the security of Supreme Court justices.

In other American states, anti-abortion organizations were victims of attacks. In Wisconsin, two Molotov cocktails were thrown on Sunday (8) at the Wisconsin Family Action group’s office. No one was injured in the attack, in which the fire caused little damage. A message was spray-painted on a wall: “If abortion can’t be safe, neither will you.

On Tuesday, a reporter for investigative journalism website Bellingcat said on Twitter that a group calling itself Jane’s Revenge had claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was “just a warning.”

“We demand the dissolution of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics and violent anti-choice groups within the next 30 days,” the group said in a statement, the authenticity of which is being investigated by police.

In Salem, Oregon, Molotov cocktails were also thrown at the Oregon Right to Life group’s headquarters on Sunday. The fire was small and did not cause major damage, and there was no one in the building at the time of the attack.

In Colorado, two Catholic churches, one famous for its annual anti-abortion rally, were vandalized last week. Pro-abortion messages were spray-painted on walls and windows were smashed. All cases are being investigated.

“This attack does not scare us. Instead, it strengthens the common sense, everyday people’s resolve to stand up and stand up,” Julaine Appling, president of Wisconsin Family Action, told the Associated Press.

Last week, Politico released a draft ruling that the Supreme Court should reverse its Roe v. Wade, of 1973, which authorized abortion in the country under certain circumstances, and to return to the American states the freedom to legislate on the subject. The official decision should be released by July.