Qualicorp shares plummet after profit declines 35%

THE Qualicorp (QUAL3), the largest Brazilian administrator of collective health plans, has faced a fall in its shares this Wednesday (11) on the Stock Exchange. At 2:48 pm (Brasília time) the shares dropped 10.81%, at R$ 10.73 each. The gross drop is the result of the company’s first quarter balance sheet, which announced yesterday (10) a 35.3% decline in its net income compared to the same period of the previous year. The total was R$ 74 million.

See below for more details on Qualicorp’s balance sheet and whether it is time to sell the company’s shares, according to professionals interviewed by the UOL.

The net revenue of Qualicorp (QUAL3) in the first quarter of this year was BRL 502.2 million, 4% lower compared to the accumulated from January to March 2021. “There is still a very large impact of the pandemic on the company, especially in plan cancellations”, he says. marcio loréga, chief analyst of PagBank. The company reported that it had a 12.7% reduction in cancellations compared to the previous year. But the level, according The specialistis still very high. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was R$252.8 million in the quarter, 9.2% lower than the R$278.3 million a year ago. THE Qualicorp stated that what harmed it was, basically, the drop in revenue and increase in provisions. Provisions for losses increased by 18.2% quarterly — due to the growth of delinquent agreements. What to do with Qualicorp shares? THE PagBank recommended investors to buy Qualicrop shares. But he said he will review his position due to the company’s poor results, released yesterday. To BTG, the recommendation is neutral. That is, for the time being it is better for the investor not to buy or sell the shares.

