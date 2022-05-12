Rio applies the second booster dose against Covid-19 in elderly people aged 60 and over – Rio de Janeiro City Hall

Vaccination against Covid-19 – Marcelo Piu / City Hall of Rio Vaccination against Covid-19 – Marcelo Piu / City Hall of Rio

With the advancement of the vaccination schedule with the second booster dose (DR2) against Covid-19, the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro (SMS-Rio) extends, as of this Wednesday (11/5), the age group covered. All seniors aged 60 and over can now guarantee the second booster in their vaccination schedule, respecting the minimum interval of four months after the first booster.

– The elderly are one of the most vulnerable audiences to Covid-19 and booster doses have been fundamental in maintaining immunity against the disease. It is a group that achieved a good rate of vaccination coverage in the first booster dose, and we hope to welcome them again at our posts to renew their protection against the disease. Vaccination is the main ally to face the pandemic – highlighted the municipal secretary of health, Rodrigo Prado.

To receive DR2, the elderly must be in good health. In case of flu, vaccination should be postponed until the end of symptoms; or if it is a confirmed case of Covid-19 specifically, the recommended thing is to wait 30 days from the positive test or the beginning of symptoms. The Covid-19 vaccine is available at 236 Primary Care units and at extra vaccination posts throughout the city. More information on locations and opening hours is available at coronavirus.rio/vacina.

When attending the posts to receive the new dose, the elderly aged 60 years or older can also take the opportunity to be vaccinated against influenza.

– With the approach of winter, the flu becomes more of a concern, because of the complications it can cause in the elderly, among other groups. The two vaccines can be applied at the same time, safely – added Secretary Rodrigo Prado.

Ministry of Health warns of risks of low flu vaccination