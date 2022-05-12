Business

see the numbers drawn this wednesday

THE Cashier draw this Wednesday (11) the Lotofácil contest 2518. The prize for whoever hits the 15 dozen of the most beloved lottery in Brazil is R$ 1.5 million. The draw takes place on Lucky Spacein São Paulo, and the result you can see below.

>>> Read more! Result of all lotteries for this Wednesday (11)

Lotofácil Result 2518

01, 02, 04, 05, 06, 08, 11, 13, 14, 15, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25

+ Did you see this one? Netflix may launch cheaper plan with ads, not to lose 2 million subscribers

Lotofácil also pays cash prizes for those who hit 11, 12, 13 and 14. Betting on Lotofácil is a lot of fun. With draws from Monday to Saturday, for just R$ 2.5 you choose 15 numbers from the 25 available on the steering wheel. The more you bet, the more chances to win. The chance of at least doubling the investment, that is, hitting 11 points and winning R$ 5, is 1 in 11.

READ MORE – Won the lottery? Find out how only you can withdraw the prize amount

