see this week’s premieres (12/5 to 18/5)

Acclaimed by national and international critics, the film Man of the North opens in theaters across the country this Thursday (12/5). The production of Robert Eggers, the same producer of The Lighthouse and The Witch, the cast brings together great names such as Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk.

The film takes place in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century. Little Norse prince Amleth witnesses the murder of his father, King Aurvandil. Fearing for his life, he flees aimlessly in a canoe. Now an adult, Amlet plots revenge against those who betrayed his family in the past.

Read the review of O Homem do Norte made by Metrópoles.

In addition to production, great movies hit the screens this week. One of them even debuted in theaters in February, but will be available on streaming for those who want to watch from home.

See options in theaters and streaming:

Movie theaters

Crocodiles – Death Awaits You

Deep in the wilds of Australia, a group of friends explore a remote cave system when a tropical storm hits them. As the water level rises, leaving them trapped far below the surface, something even deadlier emerges from the darkness – a massive killer crocodile.

The Weight of Talent

Creatively dissatisfied and facing financial ruin, the fictional version of Cage must accept the offer of $1 million to attend a fan’s birthday party, too fanatical and dangerous. Things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved movie characters to save himself and those he loves. With a career built for this moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: that of Nicolas Cage.

wild waters

Investigator Lúcio Gualtieri accepts a job to solve a crime committed on the border between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. There, he finds himself pursued by a criminal organization involved in a macabre murder plot. Lucius ends up discovering a dark truth that puts all his beliefs in doubt. Now, the ex-cop must face his troubled past as he tries to survive the dangers of this wild water zone.

@Arthur.Rambo – Hatred on the Nets

Writer Karim D’s career goes into decline after his alter ego, Arthur Rambo, is exposed. Despite his fame, the young man begins to be attacked due to his old publications with homophobic and anti-Semitic jokes. Based on a true story, the film depicts the fall of a rising star.

streaming

Netflix

back to prom

After being in a coma for 20 years because of a stunt gone wrong, a woman wants to live her high school dream: to be prom queen.

Amazon Prime Video

Moonfall: Lunar Menace

The feature, which premiered in February this year in theaters, arrives on Amazon Prime Video this week. A mysterious force knocks the Moon out of its orbit around Earth and sends it on a collision course capable of annihilating life as we know it. Weeks before impact, and with the world on the brink of annihilation, Jo Fowler, executive and former NASA astronaut, is convinced she holds the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper, and the theorist. conspiracy theorist, KC Houseman, believe her.

These unlikely heroes will have to launch one last impossible mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to discover that our Moon is not what we thought it was.