see voting for NBA MVP

Nikola Jokic Won the NBA Regular Season MVP Title Race

For the second year in a row, Nikola Jokicpivot of Denver Nuggetswas chosen as MVP (Most Valuable Player) from the regular season of NBA.

Jokic was named the league’s most valuable player in a poll that also included Giannis Antetokounmpoof Milwaukee Bucksand Joel Embiidof Philadelphia 76ers.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

The Serbian received 65 votes for 1st place, 27 for 2nd, 6 for 3rd and 2 for 4th, totaling 875 points, 169 more than Embiid, which ended up in 2nd place. In third was Antetokounmpo with 595.

On the other hand, LeBron Jamesof Los Angeles Lakersand Stephen Curryof Golden State Warriors, did not receive any votes for 1st place.

Jokic is the 14th player in NBA history to win MVP more than once, the second consecutive winner in this model following Antetokounmpo, who won MVP awards in 2018/19 and 2019/20. This season, the Serbian has averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. The center also averaged 7.9 assists, 8th in the league.