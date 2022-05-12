Selena Gomez reacts after being accused of “needling” Hailey Bieber: “I have no idea”; understand

The years pass, but the accusations of a rivalry continue to persist… Selena Gomez was accused of throwing a “need” to Hailey Bieber this Wednesday (11). After netizens created a fuss on their social networks, the actress spoke out, denied some assumptions and apologized.

It all started this Tuesday (10), when Hailey shared a video of her skincare routine on TikTok. “We’re in Chicago. I love Chicago so much, I think it’s an amazing city. So I thought I’d do a ‘dress up with me’ to go to a cafe, see the city.”said the model, who is married to Justin Bieber. Check out:

@haileybieberGRWM in Chicago pt. 1 🤍✨ ♬ Indian Summer – HOAX

This Wednesday, shortly after Hailey’s post, it was Selena’s turn to also share her skin care tutorial. The star made a video showing some of her practices, but did not comment on the matter either in the video or in the caption. Watch:

@selenagomez♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac



Even without saying anything, Selena’s post gained several interpretations on the web. The singer’s comments section was filled with lines and accusations that the video would be a “shade” for the wife of her ex. “I know who she is referring to”said a profile. “Wait…is she trying to make fun of you-know-who?”asked another.

While fans were divided and discussed whether or not it would be an indirect, Selena herself decided to speak out. The Rare Beauty owner suggested that her video had nothing to do with the speculation. “That’s why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys, I have no idea what I did, but I’m really sorry. No bad intentions. Deleting soon”, she wrote. Shortly afterward, Sel turned off her post comments. Look:

Selena commented this on her tik tok and turned off her comments. She did nothing wrong. https://t.co/Q0OTeBhEHu pic.twitter.com/y6vkJWWqXT — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) May 11, 2022

The subject was talked about on the Internet and, while many attacked the two involved, others simply did not understand the insistence on this invention of a “fight” between them. “F*ck that gave birth to me, see, it’s the f*ck of the ass, Selena banned from doing skin care because Hailey’s fans say she’s throwing shade on the woman”a Twitter profile revolted. “Fandom is f*cking, creating a pointless rivalry between Selena and Hailey was obviously going to happen, now one can’t do anything that’s shade. If Hailey cooks, shade. If Selena does skincare, shade. What a bag!”lamented a netizen. See some reactions:

selena said that because they were justin fans attacking her just because hailey said she’s doing a skin care line??? bitch that gave birth to me, the cy of the ass falls, selena forbidden to do skin care because hailey’s fans say she’s throwing shade on the woman pic.twitter.com/Ia5N3TDAMM —let (@obriestone) May 11, 2022

Fandom is cool, creating a pointless rivalry between Selena and Hailey was obviously going to happen, now one can’t do anything that’s shade.

If Hailey cooks, shade. If Selena does skincare, shade. What a bag! — Janaina  (@_janainasilvam) May 11, 2022