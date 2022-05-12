The full list of nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the most nominated project in the 2022 awards, competing in seven categories, followed by euphoria with six nominations and The Batman with four indications. All three are up for Best Kiss, honoring real-life lovers. Tom Holland and Zendaya; the off-screen couple Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike; and Robert Pattinson and your partner at the cinema, Zoë Kravitz.

When it comes to unscripted content, RuPaul’s Drag Race received four nominations, just like last year. Selling Sunset and summer house follow the drag show competition with 3 nominations each.

The ceremony will take place on June 5th and will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Last year we had the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, honoring the best in reality TV. This year will be the second year with the ceremony, except that both award ceremonies will take place back-to-back in one night, unlike the two-night stretch last year. More details – including the night’s hosts – are on the way.

The 2022 awards will also celebrate new categories that will wow fans, such as Best Song and Here For the Hook Up. Meanwhile, the UNSCRIPTED ceremony introduced even more categories, including Best Reality Comeback, Best Musical Documentary and Best Reality Novel.

Fans can now vote for their favorite TV and movie moments at vote.mtv.com. Read on to see all the nominees below: