To curb inflation, government zeros Import Tax on 11 products

The Ministry of Economy reduced the tariff on imports of basic food products and civil construction to zero.

The measure was approved by the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) this Wednesday (5/11). Altogether, 11 products made the list, such as beef, chicken, wheat flour, cookies and crackers, bakery items, corn and steel.

The decrease in the Import Tax rate is an attempt to contain inflation, according to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Guaranys.

“These measures do not reverse inflation, but businessmen think twice before raising the prices of products,” he declared.

See how the rate of the products was:

Frozen boneless beef: from 10.8% to zero

Chicken pieces: from 9% to zero

Wheat flour: from 10.8% to zero

Wheat: from 9% to zero

Cookies and cookies: from 16.2% to zero

Other bakery and pastry items: from 16.2% to zero

Steel products, CA 50 and CA 60 rebar: from 10.8% to 4%

Sulfuric acid: from 3.6% to zero

Mancoseb (fungicide): from 12.6% to 4%

Corn in grains: from 7.2% to zero

According to the Undersecretary of Intelligence and Foreign Trade Statistics of the Secretariat of Foreign Trade, Herlon Alves Brandão, the reductions are valid until December 31, 2022 and will generate an impact of R$ 700 million in tax waivers.

The federal ministry argues that the rise in prices is linked to problems faced by global production chains. Among the reasons are the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the appreciation of oil in the international market.