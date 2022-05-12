Truckers from Espírito Santo launch strike against Petrobras’ diesel price readjustment

Autonomous truck drivers from Espírito Santo announced, this Wednesday (11), that they will go on strike – the movement should start from midnight today, according to a statement from the category.

The act, the first of this year, is a response to the adjustment by Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) in the price of diesel, which took effect this Tuesday (10th). It was not possible to confirm the adhesion of professionals from other states of the country.

In a press release, the Union of Autonomous Road Transporters of Goods of Espírito Santo (Sindicam-ES) says it understands that “the situation has become unsustainable after so many readjustments, whether in the price of diesel or in the inputs that make up the day to day of the truck driver. ”.

The category also says it claims a 26% readjustment and awaits a new agreement.

diesel readjustment

Petrobras announced, on Monday (9), an increase in the price of diesel and kept the price of gasoline unchanged. The average selling price of diesel to distributors went from R$4.51 to R$4.91 per liter.

With the first increase in the management of José Mauro Coelho, who took over the state-owned company on the 14th, the fuel accumulates a high of 52.53% in 12 months, according to the IPCA-15.

The Infrastructure Ministry said it was “discussing alternatives” to alleviate rising prices for consumers.

Government officials want to avoid possible wear and tear in an election year, at a time when opponents of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) focus criticism on high prices. Specialists say that the new diesel adjustment, which falls mainly on transport, will put more pressure on inflation.

9 ways to turn your Income Tax into cash: a free eBook shows you how – go here!

READ MORE

Related