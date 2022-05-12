UK signs protection agreement with Sweden and Finland

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a mutual protection agreement with Sweden and Finland on Wednesday, which includes “military assistance” with troops and weapons in the event of an attack or invasion.

The agreement was signed by Johnson with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, in an act in Stockholm, and with the Finnish President, Sauli Niinisto, in Helsinki.

“In the event of a disaster or an attack on Sweden, then the UK will support the country with whatever they need,” Johnson declared at the event.

According to the Swedish leader, with the measure the country is “safer now”.

Already at the joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Finland, Johnson stressed that the pact provides for the possibility of direct British military assistance in the event of a hypothetical attack by Russia.

“In the event of a disaster, an attack on one of our countries, each would intervene to assist the other,” he emphasized.

The treaties were signed in the face of recent Russian threats against the two Scandinavian countries if they join NATO.

According to the Moscow Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finland and Sweden joining the alliance would have “consequences” for these countries and for European security. Since then, the two nations have sought bilateral agreements to guarantee more security to their territories.