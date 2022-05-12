Ukraine has thousands more civilian deaths than the official number reported, says UN – News

There are thousands of civilians killed in Ukraine in addition to the 3,381 reported by the United Nations in almost 11 weeks of war in the country, said on Tuesday (10) the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner.

The UN team, which includes 55 monitors in Ukraine, said most of the deaths were due to the use of explosive weapons with a wide area of ​​impact, such as missiles and air strikes.





“We’ve been working on estimates, but all I can say for now is that there are thousands more deaths than the numbers we currently publish,” Bogner said at a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, when asked about the total number. of victims and injuries.

“The big black hole is really Mariupol, where it has been difficult for us to have broad access and get fully confirmed information,” he added, referring to the port city in southeastern Ukraine, where the heaviest fighting of the war takes place.

Russia denies targeting civilians and calls its invasion, launched on February 24, a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalists fueled by the West. Ukraine and the West say this is a false pretext for waging a war of unprovoked aggression.





Bogner said his team was also investigating what he described as “credible allegations” of torture, ill-treatment and executions by Ukrainian forces against invading Russian forces and affiliated armed groups.

“In terms of the extent of violations by Ukrainian forces – although the scale is significantly greater on the side of allegations against Russian forces – we are also documenting violations by Ukrainian forces,” he said.





