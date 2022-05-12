Understand Better | The Fatal Woman in Perspective

An archetype built by the male gaze throughout human history. The dangerous and deadly woman is in mythology, in the fictional meshes of Holy Bible, in classical literature and with echoes in contemporary writing, propagated in the age of technical reproducibility enhanced by cinema, television, advertising, driving force of many films, focus of the analysis proposed in this brief, but I believe that it is an enlightening reflection on the subject. Unlike damsels in distress who need to be saved by men, the femme fatale is the opposite, as she behaves as an agent of fear, an indoctrinator of horror, a castrator of the fragile masculine. Determined, she wants to fulfill her desires and consummate what she craves at any price. It can cost lives, not quite human, but a pet rabbit, placed in a pot and mercilessly boiled, much to the horror of the little daughter of a seemingly righteous man who has committed adultery with the wrong woman. who watched Fatal Attraction know what I’m talking about. As we will see below, however, this conception of female danger is not new.

Back in the twelfth century, in Treatise on Courtly Called Love, a work attributed to Chaplain André, the author uses a considerable amount of his production to outline a panorama of characteristics that dialogue with his vision of the feminine. In their notes, they are incapable of loving, selfish, self-seeking, petty, thieves, unfaithful, envious, slanderous, arrogant, lustful, disobedient, inconsequential, gluttonous, charlatans, insatiable, rebellious, superstitious, among other characteristics that still gain prominence. Finally, the icing on the cake: every woman is devoid of wisdom. This is a work carried out within a specific context, but the vision one has at this time, safeguarding the due proportions, is not very different from hatred and fear, feelings in symbiosis, when we observe the construction of women in fiction, a mirror for the masculine anxieties in the real fabric of our lives along the evolutionary trajectory of humanity. It is the constant recurrence of the myth of Lilith, the anticipator of Eve’s original sin, in a culture that needs mythology to be able to explain its formative processes, always threatened by the presence of the femme fatale.

Cautious, concerned not to leave any trace of levity in my reflection, also attentive to my place of speech, I dedicated myself to the dense texts of the sacred scriptures, stories that are still understood within taboos and according to the interests of religious indoctrinators with very specific. Each one reads the Holy Bible as he or she wants, but one point is certain: the construction of the woman as a dangerous, fatal and even mortal figure is present in several absurdly violent passages. It takes a diachronic look, aware of the millenary structure of what is described there, but it is constructions like this that allowed the calcification of this image that can be seen as something purely fictional, however, interpreted to the letter even today, in a world where the cases of domestic violence become everyday, some raised to the status of media scandal, as happened with the images that the sensationalist media constantly reiterated in the news when presenting a certain DJ beating his wife in hideous situations of cowardice.

soon in genesis, God punishes women with the pains of childbirth and subjection to men, as we can see described in GN 3:16. Before that, in GN 2:20-22, the text narrates that the creator conceived the first woman because it was not possible to find a helper among the animals brought to paradise. In exodus, 22:18, we have outlined that “thou shalt not let the witch live”, a quote that throughout human history has served as a guide for the killing of women based on biblical precepts. In this same book, specifically in EX 34:16, God explains that men seek other gods thanks to the guilty behavior of women, usually responsible for misrepresenting their children. In Leviticus, 21:7, we have reinforced that the harlot and the separated woman cannot marry, for they would defile their men. Furthermore, in proverbs 7: 5-27, the woman who seduces the man is evil, the male figure being an innocent victim, a book that also says it is necessary not to look at a “strange woman”, for in this way she will utter perverse things (PV 23:33) or will be carried away by the lies and these creatures whose objective is to catch innocent men (PV 23: 27-28). We only have a small overview here. Reading, as already said, is complex, requires an analysis with historical depth, but in general terms, it already offers us a perspective of looking at the theme in question, resonant in the composition of later literary works.

In Homeric poetry, Odysseus/Odysseus has to deal with fatal goddesses, women haunted by their deepest desires, aimed at keeping men at their feet, in order to satisfy their cravings in general, including sexual ones. Calypso and Circe are two interesting illustrations, responsible for punctual episodes of the Odyssey, the eternal return of the cunning character who left Troy and after disrespecting Poseidon, was punished by a series of bad weather to get to Ithaca and find his beloved Penelope, standard of a woman who anxiously awaited him, daily sewing a quilt and undoing it every night, with a view to delaying the new man’s taking possession of her husband’s throne. A poetic structure with a long tradition, the material attributed to Homer gained resonance in the aeneid, by Virgílio, an epic of poetry that also has its archetype of the fatal woman, Lavinia, a beautiful lady capable of dispersing any man, a powerful manipulator of well-defined sexual attributes. Further on, in romantic and realist literature, we will have the construction of stunning women, material that finds resonances in the 20th century, in the period between the wars and in later literary production, a field that, together with cinema, shapes other dangerous models.

The figure of the femme fatale can be contemplated, for example, in Dracula, by Bram Stoker. The vampires who inhabit the Count’s castle, the transformation of Lucy, a character that after being bitten, leaves behind her predecessors beliefs and attacks even children. These are images that remind us of the process of female emancipation and the fear of men in dealing with women in public positions of power. She reminds them of how attractive, desirable, yet terrifying sexuality can be. By assuming a dominating and monstrous position, such characters leave the male universe reduced, transformed into mere disposable objects in the face of the behavior of fatal women, described as dangerous and responsible for sinful attitudes that distort men. Unable to control our own sexual voluptuousness, we bring the archetype to the cinema and observe the fictional figures of Michael Douglas in Fatal Attraction and Wild instinct, creatures that lose their own control and get carried away by the enigmatic and strong women played by Glenn Close and Sharon Stone. Seductive, they flirt with the masculine weakened by lack of self-control.

With special emphasis on the character directed by Paul Verhoeven, Catherine Tramell, we have a relationship between the feminine and the forces of nature. Uncontrollable, they can be dangerous, because by destroying what is properly organized in our civilizing codes, such characters emulate the classic image of the monster, a figure that needs to be punished so that the story ends its arc in a way to appease the spirits and return to the world his tranquility after a long period of torment. It is interesting to observe how the two films in the Basic Instinct universe deny this standardization and place the mythological character of Sharon Stone in a position of constant power, a kind of entity that stuns men and gains a different destiny from the women played by Madonna, Erika Christensen, Amanda Seyfried, Nicole Kidman, Hilary Swank and the aforementioned Glenn Close in Body in Evidence, Fixation, The Price of Betrayal, Malice, fatal and the classic Fatal Attractionthe model for nearly every movie about adultery and obsessed women that was released later.

The femme fatale of more recent cinema echoes elements of Alfred Hitchcock’s film platinum, along with considerable traces of noir narrative structure. The physical, social and psychological profiles of these characters are similar. After the war, the femme fatale noir is an image that represents the downfall of the masculine in a world with more active women. Wounded, amputees, still far away and with no expected return, the men involved in this context had to face this reformulation of society, a situation marked by women taking on spaces that were not allowed to them before. Initially, those recruited were single women, but the decline in the male contingent was so great that this delimitation became more comprehensive. Faced with the situation, the fear of female emancipation gave rise to the representation of the femme fatale, characters who are subversive, greedy and sexually remorseless, played by Ava Gardner, Lana Turner, Veronica Lake, Jenny Greer, Rita Hayworth, Barbara Stanwyck , Marlene Dietrich, among many others, actresses that are part of a cinematographic style in constant evolution.

Quickly returning to the literary context, playwright Nelson Rodrigues also created a curious panel of women who dialogue with elements of the femme fatale, creatures whose sexuality is the way to undermine unsuspecting men. The Lady of the Lotation, devilish and Twins are some of the short stories that illustrate this archetype well, all taken to the cinema and also translated into the semiotic medium of television. And what about the woman with the oblique gaze, Capitu, a complex type built in Dom Casmurro, masterpiece by Machado de Assis? Broad, this is a topic that requires longer analysis. For editorial and cutting reasons, I leave this provocation to the reader, with some literary and cinematographic productions mapped for you to draw your own conclusions. A detailed reflection of the films on the subject will be carried out in the book The Fatal Woman in Filman integral part of the project The Persistence of Memory, a series of unpublished publications that aims to radiograph some subgenres of cinema and understand why they still yield so much today, always in reinvention, as is the case of narratives about exorcism, masked psychopaths (slasher), sharks, among others. These are themes that develop in their respective cultural contexts and start from a mold, as is the case of Wild instinct and Fatal Attractionfocused on retelling these stories through new prisms, some interesting, others superficial and forgettable.

A question to the reader: in your opinion, who is the most fatal woman in the history of cinema?