Victor Hugo celebrates his 1st goal as a Flamengo professional on his birthday: “Inexplicable” | Flamengo

The detail is that the first goal scored by the young midfielder came precisely on the day he turns 18 years old. The contract renewed in November 2021 until 2027 with a fine of 100 million euros (R$ 540.47 million at this Wednesday’s quotation) for teams from outside Brazil sets the tone of what to expect from the red-black promise, who did not hide the happiness in interview after the game.

– Too happy, it’s a great emotion to score my first goal as a professional on my birthday. It’s an inexplicable feeling. I just have to thank God for everything He has done in my life and celebrate with the family, of course, who are always with me, supporting me and giving all the support. It’s definitely one of the happiest days of my life, too happy.

Despite the great value he takes with him, Victor Hugo shows that he is still a boy. Attentive to Paulo Sousa’s instructions, and with the coach’s confidence, the midfielder recognizes that he still has some problems characteristic of younger players: nervousness.

– He also always gives me confidence, gives support and I’m very happy to have entered and entered well. Sometimes I get a little anxious, wanting to do things, but little by little the anxiety gets better and everything works out. I’m too happy, it’s just joy.

