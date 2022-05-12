Virmond Institute prepares pediatric ward in Guarapuava

(*Report with video)

Instituto Virmond (Hospital Santa Tereza) is preparing a pediatric ward in Guarapuava. According to information provided by the hospital’s staff, the new pediatric ward will have 16 beds, in addition to more furniture for companions.

In addition, the works have already started and should accelerate in the coming days. As the demand for the care of children’s patients is great, the idea is to complete the work as soon as possible. Members of the Municipal Health Council visited the space this Tuesday (10).

The purpose of the visit is to inspect public resources. The team followed the pace of the works and met with the new coordination of the Institute. According to the hospital’s advice, the resources for the payment of the company that executes the project are already made possible.

Finally, the president of the Council Juarez Camargo made demands and revealed the desire to contribute to taking the hospital (Virmond Institute) out of the crisis.

The Institute has a good health structure. What we need is to make the care effective, to have more doctors. A more humanized service. So I think it will flow better this way.

CRISIS IN THE INSTITUTE

Instituto Virmond de Guarapuava accumulates a debt of around R$ 12 million. According to the new manager Marcos Antonio de Souza in an interview with RSN Portal, the exposed amount comes from debts with doctors, suppliers of inputs, laboratories, among others. “There are doctors who have not been paid for two years. And here I want to recognize the solidarity of these professionals who did not stop providing care”.

The crisis in which the Virmond Institute has been plunged for many years puts health at risk of collapse. Thus, about a little over a month ago, the orthopedics sector stagnated care. The lack of payment of medical fees and supplies, especially for surgeries, paralyzed the activity.

