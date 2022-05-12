WhatsApp: Button to filter conversations will be released soon

THE Whatsapp always seeks to update its messaging platform to provide the best experience for its users. The novelty of the time refers to a functionality already used in the Business version of the messenger that must also be implemented in the standard version.

Therefore, all users of the Whatsapp can use the chat filter feature. In short, the functionality allows the user to use a button to filter which types of conversations they want to see. The option will always be visible in the standard version.

The button guarantees finding conversations in a more practical way, simply by choosing between these four options:

Unread: allows viewing of all conversations with unread messages;

Contacts: only shows the conversations of people registered in your contact list;

Non-contacts: identifies the conversations of people who are not registered in your contact list; and

Groups: Allows you to view conversations in groups you are a part of.

However, it is important to point out that the new feature will probably undergo a series of tests in the beta version of the application until it is implemented in the stable version of the messenger. Therefore, it will still take a few months for the functionality to be released.

New version of Whatsapp is making some users unhappy

WhatsApp provides a web version so that users can access their accounts from their computer. Although the option often makes people’s lives easier, the system does not always work as expected.

At the beginning of April, many users complained on their Twitter accounts that the browser messenger was slow, even after the messages appeared, the history of what was sent before on the cell phone was not there.

According to the company, the problems are related to the new feature that allows the simultaneous connection of the same account on up to four devices. Implementation has taken place gradually since last year, but this process still has an impact on users.

How WhatsApp Web works

Before the new feature, the cell phone acted as the main device so that it was possible to access messages from the computer. It was as if the mobile device only “mirrored” the content.

However, now, all you need to do is sync your cell phone data with the message history for other devices. Thus, it is possible to access the information without needing the smartphone.

“When an add-on device [computador] is linked, the main device [celular] encrypts a packet of messages from recent conversations and transfers them to the newly linked device.

In short, it is as if the new device received a “pass key” to download, decrypt and store the information that is on the cell phone. Thus, after processing, the computer erases this key, but remains connected to the message history.

“Other data requires more than an initial transfer from the phone,” the company explains on its website, without detailing what that data is.

However, it is important to note that the messenger uses the synchronization method, used when an update is made by the cell phone. Also, this tool comes into play when a user adds the contact, mutes a conversation, or when he marks a message as a favorite.

In addition, the option of stickers or stickers also occurs in the synchronization method.