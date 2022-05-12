NewsWorld

Who is the journalist killed in Israeli army operation in Palestinian refugee camp

Shireen Abu Aqla

Shireen Abu Aqla was known to millions for her coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Aqla was shot dead during an Israeli attack in the occupied West Bank while working for broadcaster Al Jazeera.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Abu Aqla was killed after sustaining serious head injuries while covering an operation at a refugee camp in the city of Jenin early Wednesday morning.

Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based broadcaster, said in a statement that its correspondent was killed “deliberately” and “in cold blood” by Israeli forces.

The network also quoted eyewitnesses as saying that a “sniper attacked Sherine with a bullet to the head, even though she was wearing a vest and helmet that clearly bore the word ‘press'”.

