why is it still needed?







End of mandatory mask: why is it still necessary? Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

How end of mandatory mask, a responsibility that was collective became individual. This is the alert of the infectious disease doctor, Dr. Bernardo Almeida.

The use of the mask is no longer mandatory in any Brazilian state. The government of Paraíba was the last to make the use of protective equipment optional. With more than 160 million Brazilians immunized, state governments felt confident in adopting the initiative.

Is it safe to abandon the use of the mask?

Amid the high in the number of cases of respiratory diseases such as Covid-19 and Influenza, especially with the arrival of autumn and winter, it is important to maintain preventive care. In addition, the end of mask mandatory is quite recent, preventing a more complete analysis of transmission rates and risks.

“We are still in a pandemic, but in a phase of transition to the endemic phase. It is not yet clear what the repercussions of the endemic circulation of the virus will be from the point of view of the number of hospitalizations and deaths. Therefore, given these uncertainties, the moment inspires care”, guides Dr. Bernardo Almeida.

Prevention is now an individual attitude

The infectologist explains that the flexibilities have changed the responsibility of care for the individual. In other words, what has changed is that it is now everyone’s responsibility to know which situations are at risk and how to protect themselves – always following the guidelines of state regulations, as some states maintain mandatory use of public transport, such as São Paulo.

The doctor advises on situations in which the use of the equipment is essential, noting that the most recommended masks are surgical or PFF2. “The use of masks is a recommended form of prevention, especially in closed, poorly ventilated environments, with many people where there is a prospect of staying for long periods. Prevention is even more useful for at-risk individuals such as the elderly and those with comorbidities”, he says. .

“Many confuse the fall of mandatory with non-necessity, but this is a wrong interpretation”, points out the expert. For him, the more people have this knowledge and awareness, the greater the collective benefit.

Source: Dr. Bernardo Almeida, infectious disease specialist and medical director at Hilab, a clinical analysis laboratory.