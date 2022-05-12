With a cold wave forecast for Brazil, coffee has an explosion day and ends…

Price was above 220 cents/lbp during the trading session; the entire coffee sector monitors forecasts that bring a lot of insecurity

The Arabica coffee futures market ended negotiations this Wednesday (11) with 7.90% appreciation with the market reacting to the forecast of frost in coffee production areas in Brazil. After updating the Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) models, the market started to operate with a strong increase and ended with 1,600 appreciation points.

July/22 had a high of 1610 points, traded for 219.90 cents/lbp, September/22 recorded an appreciation of 1600 points, quoted for 219.80 cents/lbp, December/22 had a high of 1590 points, worth 219.35 cents /lbp and March/23 was up 1580 points, quoted at 218.55 cents/lbp.

On the London Stock Exchange, conilon coffee also enjoyed a day of appreciation. July/22 recorded a high of US$ 69 per ton, traded for US$ 2078, September/22 had a high of US$ 67 per ton, traded for US$ 2080, November/22 had a high of US$ 62 per ton, worth US$ $2073 and January/23 increased by US$59 per ton, quoted at US$2069.

The approach of winter in Brazil in itself already raised a lot of concern for the coffee market in Brazil, which is still feeling the impacts of the frost registered last year. In addition to analysts in Brazil highlighting the risk in production areas, the analysis by the international website Barchart also drew attention to the climatic event.

“NOAA said today that temperatures in southern Brazil, an area that includes many of the country’s coffee-growing regions, could be hit by frost through May 16 and that temperatures could remain well below normal through May 19.” , says the publication. The quotations reached the value of 220.45 cents/lbp at the peak of the trading session.

There is a consensus among meteorologists that the cold air mass forecast for next week tends to be more intense, bringing risks in several areas of agricultural production. Fernando Maximiliano, an analyst at StoneX Brasil, says that the model update released this morning continues to keep cold in the areas of Mogiana, south of Minas Gerais and could reach the Cerrado Mineiro.

In Brazil, the physical market followed and also had an appreciation in the main markets of the country.

Type 6 hard drink bica race had a high of 7.32% in Guaxupé/MG, traded for R$ 1,320.00, Poços de Caldas/MG had a high of 3.97%, worth R$ 1,310.00, Campos Gerais/ MG appreciated by 7.26%, quoted at R$1,330.00 and Franca/SP increased by 7.32%, traded at R$1,320.00.

The peeled cherry type had a rise of 7.03% in Guaxupé/MG, traded for R$ 1,370.00, Poços de Caldas/MG had an appreciation of 3.65%, quoted for R$ 1,420.00 and Campos Gerais/MG had increase of 6.92%, quoted at R$ 1,390.00.