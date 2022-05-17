After Adriano, Cruzeiro now focuses on expanding with Daniel Jr. and future of Miticov | cruise

After expanding the link of midfielder Adriano, Cruzeiro has, in view, two more situations of players who are from the club’s base. The contract extension of Daniel Jr. and also the definition of the future of the Miticov steering wheel.

Daniel Jr. and his representatives have been having conversations, for a few weeks now, about extending the contractual relationship, today until the end of 2023. The concern is in the player’s current contractual fine.

It is that Daniel still receives wages from the reality of the heavenly basis. As a result, the contractual fine is considered low by professional standards. Raposa holds 50% of the economic rights. There is still a contractual possibility of acquiring another percentage, today in the hands of Palmeiras.

1 of 4 Daniel Jr. Cruise — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Daniel Jr. Cruise — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

In an interview with Rádio Itatiaia, last Sunday, the midfielder said that he will renew his contract with Cruzeiro.

“I’m very happy here, I really want to renew, I’ve already made this very clear to everyone.

Daniel made his professional debut this season and has become an important option on the bench for Pezzolano. He made 17 appearances and scored two goals in the professional, as well as an assist.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 4 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

Another situation that Cruzeiro needs to resolve, by the end of the year, is the steering wheel Miticov. With 20 years to be completed in June, the player is on loan from Audax Osasco until January 2023. Cruzeiro has preference to buy 70% of the athlete’s economic rights at R$ 700 thousand. The situation is undefined.

Miticov has been used by Paulo Pezzolano in the professional. In the season, he made nine appearances.

3 of 4 Miticov Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Miticov Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and sportv

The ge Cruzeiro podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!