After Botafogo, Grêmio announces intention to enter Libra

After Botafogo, the Brazilian Football League (Libra) should win the adhesion of another giant in the country. This Tuesday, Grêmio announced its intention to join the group, and could become the 11th club in the block.

To actually join Libra, Grêmio needs the authorization of its Deliberative Council. In an official note, Tricolor Gaúcho informs that it will continue to debate Libra’s guidelines, as “greater justice in the distribution of resources”.

Currently, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, São Paulo, Santos and Red Bull Bragantino – the creators -, Cruzeiro, Ponte Preta, Vasco and Botafogo have already confirmed their participation. For Libra to be officially founded, 12 clubs are required that have played at least once in Serie A in the last three years.

Check out the official statement from the Guild:

Grêmio communicates, after carrying out the due rites of internal debates, its intention to join the Brazilian Football League (Libra). In order to achieve this purpose, the Club will also suggest in subsequent debates that the following guidelines be followed: greater justice in the distribution of resources; elimination of unanimous decisions; improvement of the distribution criterion by engagement; triggers that obstruct predatory differences in gains in economic results with the end of the average criterion and preservation of autonomous and independent governance.

Gremio reiterates its desire to contribute to the consolidation of Libra, seeking the greatest possible convergence for all clubs in the A and B series.