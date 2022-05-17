After Cuba, the United States also eases sanctions against Venezuela

The United States government today announced its decision to ease some of the sanctions against the government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. Previously, the US supported the Venezuelan opposition – however, in order to help overcome the crisis, Washington will be relaxing this punishment against the Venezuelan government.

“The United States is taking a series of measures at the request of the interim government of Venezuela and the Unidad platform of opposition parties negotiating with the Venezuelan regime, to support its decision to return to the negotiating table in Mexico City,” the statement said. journalists an American authority.

This easing could help in the conversation between the two sides of Venezuelan politics, as it introduces a possibility of trade and possibly unfreezes the resources of the Venezuelan government in the United States – hit by the sanctions.

The sanctions, put into effect in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump, barred all transactions between Venezuela and US citizens and companies. The reason behind this sentence is the ongoing crisis in Venezuela – however, the US action was implemented after Maduro’s re-election, in elections contested by the international community.

Democratic lawmakers have already called for a suspension of the punishment.

Earlier this week, last Saturday, the 14th, a group of US congressmen, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Pramila Jayapal and Rashida Tlaib, sent a letter to President Biden, calling for the sanctions to be lifted. All 18 lawmakers who signed the letter are part of the more progressive wing of the Democratic party.

According to the text, “It is clear that the broad sanctions have not achieved their objectives” and the US government must continue its diplomatic conversation with Nicolás Maduro. It is not possible to confirm whether this letter is connected to the easing of sanctions.

*With information from AFP