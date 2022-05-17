After four years, goalkeeper Rafael returns to play Libertadores and will make his debut in the tournament for Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG will have certain changes in the starting lineup that will face Independiente del Valle on Thursday, for Libertadores. Goalkeeper Rafael will take the place of Everson, infected by Covid-19. It will be the 32-year-old’s second participation in the tournament, his debut with the Rooster shirt.

The experienced archer has more than 50 related games in Libertadores, when he defended Cruzeiro in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2019. In addition to 2021 and 2022 for Atlético himself, always as an option for Fábio and Everson.

Rafael’s first (and only so far) experience on the pitch for Libertadores was four years ago. In February 2018, Cruzeiro visited Racing Club in Avellaneda, near Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Fox got the worst of it. They lost 4-2, with three goals from Lautaro Martínez, now a star of Inter Milan.

In that match, midfielder Matías Zaracho also played for Racing. He was hired by Atlético and today he is an absolute starter. At the time, Rafael was chosen by Mano Menezes at the last minute, as Fábio ended up withdrawn from the duel with the death of his father.

Rafael has six games played in the current season for Atlético, all in the Campeonato Mineiro. His last appearance for Galo was on March 27, in a 3-0 win against Caldense. He conceded just two goals, against Villa Nova and URT.

– The goalkeeper position requires you to make a difference every game. You have to prepare a lot. I know that when I’m on the field, I’ll have to do my best, regardless of whether I’m playing or not, with rhythm or not. I have to prepare myself every day as if I were going to play. This is the secret to doing our role well – said Rafael, to Rádio Itatiaia.

Atletico fans, if they remember, will remember that there was a similar situation in Libertadores. When Victor was still the owner of the goal, Galo had to put Giovanni against Godoy Cruz, in the group stage of the 2017 edition, as the idol was also released for reasons of mourning in the family. Giovanni even made previous matches in Libertadores, when Victor was in the DM after a shoulder injury.

