Aftershock director sentenced to five years in prison in Chile

Director Nicolás López was sentenced to five years in prison in Chile on Monday (16/5) after being convicted of sexual assault against two actresses. He is known for the disaster film “Aftershock” (2012), in which he directed Eli Roth and Selena Gomez, and for the screenplay of “Knock Before You Enter” (2015), starring Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas.

The Chilean filmmaker was convicted at the Viña del Mar Oral Criminal Court, near Santiago, according to an Associated Press report. The court also acquitted him of three counts of rape, including one for a minor, due to insufficient evidence.

He was convicted of abuse in incidents that took place between 2004 and 2016. Prosecutors accused López of taking advantage of work meetings and his boss status to attack actresses and force them to have sex. He would invite women to auditions at his production company or at his home, where he would offer them sex in exchange for work.

The allegations surfaced in 2018 in the Chilean newspaper El Mercurio, with complaints from eight women, who came forward alleging abuse.

López, who has worked with some of Chile’s best-known young actresses thanks to local box office hits such as the comedies “Sin Filter” (2016) and “I’m Not Crazy” (2018), denied wrongdoing, but investigators recovered text messages. that reinforced the accusation.

The process caused a great scandal in Chile, starting a national version of the #MeToo movement, which denounced several cases of sexual abuse committed by powerful people, especially in the entertainment industry.

The guilty verdict was declared last month, but the sentence and imprisonment have only now been handed down.