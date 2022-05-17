Amazing images of “foam storm” in Punta del Este

Cyclone Yakecan brought wind around 100 km/h and impressive images in the resort of Punta del Este, in the Uruguayan department of Maldonado, in the east of the country. The wind picked up during the morning and around noon, bringing large amounts of foam and advancing water to the shore. The water came to invade some buildings.

According to the Montevideo portal, the departmental government assured that the affected areas are those expected in this type of intense wind situation. “There are teams in surveillance and permanently working in these places along the coastal strip, given the information that there would be waves between five and six meters”, informed the emergency center in Maldonado.

Authorities say they have responded to more than 15 incidents so far, all of which are not serious and there are no injuries. Teams from the Uruguayan energy company UTE are working on repairing some wiring, as the wind at around 100 km/h has impacted the city’s electricity grid and other municipalities in Maldonado such as La Paloma.

Maximum wind speeds (km/h) until 12 pm on May 17th at Estaciones Met. in #Inumet #Uruguay 98 Pt. del Este

87 Atlantis

81 Rock

80 S.Joseph

78 Laguna del Sauce

76 colony

74 Mdeo, Lavalleja, Florida

72 La Paloma (SOHMA) We will update this information at 3 pm. — Inumet (@MeteorologiaUy) May 17, 2022

In Punta del Este, the most affected areas are the boardwalk in front of Playa de los Ingleses and the peninsula. Piriapolis is also affected. “There is a whole team working there, monitoring and making some blocks so that people do not circulate through these places to avoid any kind of serious situation. It is not closed, but some areas are signposted so that they do not circulate through these places and work on preventive tasks,” the statement said.

The National Emergency System, however, published a report with the data collected on Tuesday morning. According to SINAE, during the first hours of the alert and according to forecasts, there were heavy rains. “Among the Inumet meteorological stations, in 24 hours until 7 am today, the maximum rainfall was recorded in Lavalleja, Rocha, Canelones and Maldonado,” the agency said.

A 24-year-old man died on Monday afternoon in Paso de la Arena after a palm tree fell on the roof of his home in the strong wind. A neighbor explained that he heard the noise and went out to help. “I found other neighbors who were looking for a way to get him out, his wife ran away and was saved,” he told Montevideo’s channel 4.

The south and east of Uruguay were placed on orange alert for winds of up to 130 km/h by the Uruguayan Institute of Meteorology. MetSul and Inumet warned that the departments of Rocha and Maldonado are likely to be the most punished by the wind today. MetSul warns that there is a risk of a major destructive storm surge off the coast of the department of Rocha.