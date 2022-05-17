Amber Heard confesses that she “had to fight” for role in Aquaman 2 after legal dispute with Johnny Depp

The two actors announced their divorce in 2016, but the fight is far from over and has caused the interpreter of Mera to miss scenes in the new DC movie.

In the midst of the legal dispute against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard admitted to the court yesterday (16) that she had her role in Aquaman 2 reduced due to the controversial end of her relationship with the ex-interpreter of Jack Sparrow. The statement was made during an interrogation conducted by the actress’ lawyer, who asked her if she got to shoot the sequel alongside Jason Momoa and if anything affected her participation as Mera. “I had to fight a lot to stay in the movie. [a Warner Bros.] didn’t want to include me,” Heard said.

“I got a script and then new versions without certain stunts, which portrayed my character fighting with another. But they basically ate a part of my role. They just removed a lot,” Heard continued during the third day of the show. judgment.

Aquaman 2: Producer says he ignored Johnny Depp fans asking for Amber Heard to leave the DC movie

She also said that in 2016, after getting the restraining order against Depp for domestic violence, it was particularly difficult to maintain her career. According to her, her ex-husband created a “smear campaign” to label her a liar in front of the foreign press.

“I missed opportunities. I was laid off from jobs and campaigns,” Heard said. “I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I’ve had to date: Justice League, with the option to [estrelar] Aquaman. I had to fight really hard to stay in the Justice League because that was the divorce season.”

The actress refers to the DC feature film released in 2017 and directed by Zack Snyder. By this time, Heard and Depp — who had been married for two years — were already facing a turbulent separation in litigation. Asked if she was “actively scheduling her time for filming” of Aquaman 2 before Depp’s defamation lawsuit, Heard replied yes. Asked if she remained actively involved in the project after Depp’s team attacked her image, she replied, “No. Communications stopped at that point.”

Amber Heard appears completely uncomfortable in costume test for Justice League

For those unfamiliar with the case, it is worth remembering that, in the wake of the breakup, Heard revealed a series of photos of her face with physical injuries caused by her ex-husband. At the time, she withdrew from suing him once a divorce settlement was signed, which provided for the payment of US$7 million by the actor.

But it didn’t take long for Depp to go to court against Heard due to an article she published in the The Washington Post, in December 2018. Although she didn’t mention her name, Depp believes the text damaged not only her reputation, but her work as well. For him, that would have cost him the role of Jack Sparrow in pirates of the caribbean 6 and that of Gellert Grindelwald in the franchise fantastic beasts.

The trial began on April 11 in the US state of Virginia, with Depp seeking $50 million in moral damages. Heard, in turn, filed a lawsuit against him in the amount of $100 million.

As for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is scheduled for release in 2023. Directed by James Wan, the film features, in addition to Momoa and Heard, names such as Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe. Newcomers to the cast include Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan.