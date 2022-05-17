Amber Heard is asked about knife and love notes by Depp’s lawyers | Pop & Art

10 scary stories about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard revealed in court dispute

During the session, lawyers for the actor, who denies the allegations, showed a knife, which would have been a gift from Amber to her ex-husband, and affectionate notes that she wrote him.

Earlier in Tuesday’s lawsuit, attorney Camille Vasquez asked jurors to examine the knife Heard bought Depp in 2012. Heard, best known for her role in “Aquaman,” testified that Depp had previously turned violent with her. At that time.

“Is this the knife you gave the man who would get drunk and violent with you?” Camille asked.

“This is the knife I gave him as a gift, yes,” replied the actress. She added that she didn’t think he could stab her with the item.

Depp is suing the actress with a $50 million claim for damages, saying she defamed him when he claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard has filed another lawsuit, in which she asks for $100 million, arguing that Depp defamed her by calling her a liar.

Depp testified that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the aggressor in their relationship. He said she threw a bottle of vodka at him in early 2015, cutting the tip of his right middle finger.

Depp’s lawyer read diary entries that Heard said the couple kept to share love notes.

“True love isn’t just the madness of passion or choosing the security of peace instead. No, it’s about both,” Heard wrote in May 2015, two months after Depp’s finger injury.

“I still, perhaps more than ever, want to tear you apart, devour you and taste your taste,” he added.

On another stretch after the July 2015 honeymoon aboard the Orient Express train, Heard said he “couldn’t imagine a more beautiful honeymoon” and added, “I love you more and more with each passing day.”

Heard had told jurors on Monday that Depp assaulted her and wrapped a T-shirt around her neck during the trip.

A month later, Heard wrote that Depp was “my cornerstone, my heart, my everything”.

“You are my life. I hate it when we fight. I hate that I hurt you. I love you more than anything,” she wrote.

Asked about the snippets, Heard said she tried to “nurture as much peace as possible” and that “when things were good, they were really good.”

Amber and Depp got married in February 2015 and their divorce was finalized about two years later.

The suit refers to a December 2018 op-ed by Heard that appeared in the Washington Post. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear Heard was referring to him.

Depp, once one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, said Heard’s allegations cost him “everything”. A new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie was put on hold and Depp was replaced in the “Fantastic Beasts” film franchise, a spin-off of “Harry Potter”.

Heard’s lawyers argued that she told the truth and that her opinion was protected by free speech under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Closing arguments are scheduled for May 27.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a defamation case against the Sun, a British tabloid that branded him a “wife beater.” A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp’s attorneys opened the case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the “Washington Post” is printed there. The newspaper is not a defendant.