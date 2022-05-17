Ancelotti appoints Brazilian national team forward and Real Madrid chooses priority in the market

Player is disputed by at least four giants in Europe; Meringues have positioned themselves

Everton striker Richarlison is interested in changing clubs and is already studying proposals from European football giants. According to the Goal portal, the player received polls from Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Competitors to sign the Brazilian want to know how the Goodison Park team would be willing to open negotiations to sell Richarlison, who has a contract with Everton until June 30, 2024. There is no specific amount for the release.

Real Madrid put Richarlison on the agenda, after a nomination by Carlo Ancelotti, the first conversations between the Blancos and the Brazilian took place in 2021, right after the Tokyo Olympics.

However, the Meringues withdrew from the negotiation after the priority of the Santigo Bernabéu turn to signing Mbappé, who is expected to join Real Madrid this transfer window. Although Mbappé kept his fate a secret, this Monday (16), the newspaper “Marca” assured that the ace signed a deal with Real Madrid and should leave the Parc des Princes and leave to defend the merengue club next season. . Also according to the publication, the agreement would have been made last week, when shirt 7 was passing through Madrid.