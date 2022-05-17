Banco Inter (BIDI11) sees a 50% increase in credit and more customer acquisition

The CEO of Banco Inter (BIDI11), João Vitor Menin, said this Tuesday (17) that the company seeks to have a diversified credit portfolio with five or six verticals – such as cards, mortgages and payroll – and said he expects growth of this segment above 50% in 2022.

“Maybe more in 2023 (credit growth), depending on the macroeconomic scenario, for having good financing, good collateralized products,” said Menin, during a conference call with analysts to comment on the 31% increase in Inter’s profit in the first quarter, to R $27.470 million.

Banco Inter’s BIDI11 units jumped at the start of the trading session, then retreated, but returned to value, closing the session up 1.56%, at R$15.67.

According to Menin, at the end of 2021 the company started to look for the credit portfolio, especially with customers who stay with the company longer. Despite this, he stated that he does not expect the credit portfolio to have a distribution very different from the current one.

Asked about the cost of credit, Alexandre Riccio de Oliveira, CFO of Banco Inter, acknowledged that there was an increase in NPL (non-performing loans), at 5%, and should continue at this level throughout the year, without further growth.

customer acquisition

To analysts, Menin said that the company recorded its best first quarter in terms of customer additions in Brazil. He pointed out that this was not the best possible time to acquire customers, due to factors such as Carnival and holidays.

However, the executive said he was confident that the company will continue to advance in the coming quarters. “The pace of advancement shouldn’t be at the same compound rate, but customer engagement and quality should be higher,” he said.

Asked about operational leverage and profitability, Helena Lopes Caldeira, director of finance and investor relations at Banco Inter, said that the company believes it is in a “tipping point” (turning point), after strong growth in recent years.

Thus, he said he expects higher revenue as the customer base matures, based on observations from other financial institutions that have a higher average performance for each older user.

Revenue should also be driven by market share and scale of the products it already has, such as Inter Shop, for example.

As for expenses, he stated that there is operational leverage coming “from everywhere”, such as personal expenses. This year, the expectation is that there will be marginal growth. She said there is no guidance, however, on the indicators.

Presence in the USA

During the conference call, the CEO of Banco Inter, João Vitor Menin, stated that the company does not need BAD (mergers and acquisitions) to offer a good value proposition in the United States, where it already has a sufficient presence.

Last week, Banco Inter’s shareholders approved the proposal for a corporate reorganization and migration of the company’s shares to the US Nasdaq stock exchange.

The listing was approved with a favorable vote of more than 85% of the company’s outstanding shares, at an extraordinary general meeting (AGE). The digital bank will migrate 100% of its shares to the United States.

According to him, the company has no specific goal for its international operations and stressed that the company has all the licenses to operate the business “day to day” (daily) in 45 states in the country. Additionally, he stated that the company intends to work with the businesses it already offers in Brazil.

The board highlighted the performance of Usend, which it characterized as a high-revenue and recurring product, used for clients to send money from one country to another, whose core business is remittances by Brazilians from the United States to Brazil, a process that takes place in average twice a month.

In the coming weeks, the company will launch a unique app that will make it easier to operate when moving from one country to another. In 2021, Usend operated close to $50 million, and since then there has been significant growth of 100%.

He said the company seeks to bring products to the United States for transactions for Usend, at low additional costs.

Inter-balance sheet analysis

In analyzing the results, UBS highlighted the performance of the marketplace of Banco Inter as one of the positive points of the balance sheet, in the midst of a “difficult quarter”. The institution has a buy recommendation, with a target price of R$ 42.00.

“Some operational figures have already been released (default rate and customer base, for example), which reduces the surprises of the quarterly result, but it is possible to highlight the positive evolution of the net funding rate of the marketplace and the material deceleration of the loan portfolio”, he summarizes.

The macro scenario, with higher inflation and modest expansion, is reducing loan growth and could delay Inter’s ROAE expansion, says UBS, which also points out that the bank is trading at a market value below US$. 150 per customer, well below other Brazilian banks (challengers and incumbents).

Negative profit before tax

Bradesco BBI analysts point out that recurring earnings before tax (EBT) were negative by R$36 million in the quarter, worsening from -R$13 million in the previous quarter, mainly impacted by higher NII values. and strong growth in provisioning expenses, well below the bank’s estimates of R$5 million.

BBI added that the market may view the results as negative, mainly due to the consensus expectation of R$190 million in net income for 2022, which seems very challenging to achieve at this time.

BBI’s analysis team also believes that the market is increasingly concerned about profitability amid the current scenario of higher interest rates, which mainly impacts high-growth companies.

That said, the challenges of monetizing customers and improving profitability should continue to weigh on equities. Even so, the bank maintains a rating outperform for paper, with a target price of R$34.

