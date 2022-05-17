Barcelona president considers renewing Dani Alves’ contract for another six months | spanish football
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he is studying the possibility of renewing the contract of right-back Daniel Alves for another six months. The 39-year-old Brazilian’s current contract is only until the end of the season. The manager reiterated the player’s desire to be well in order to have a chance to go to the World Cup in November.
“We are going to meet with Dani Alves and decide his future. He wants to play in the World Cup. There is a chance to extend it for the next six months. Let’s evaluate it,” Laporta told Catalunya Radio.
Since his return to the club in January this year, Daniel has played 16 games for Barcelona, 15 of which were as a starter, with one goal and four assists.
The full-back initially signed a contract with the team only until June and always makes clear his desire to remain in the team. Athletico-PR, who came close to signing him when he left São Paulo, monitors the situation and is interested in signing Dani Alves in the second half.
With the vice-leadership assured in the Spanish Championship, Barcelona ends 2021/22 next Sunday, the 22nd, at Camp Nou, against Villarreal.
Daniel Alves has 16 games since his return to Barcelona – Photo: Reuters