Bayern Munich to sign one of the best players in the Premier League to replace Lewandowski

As is not news to anyone, the Polish Lewandowski wants more than ever to leave Bayern Munich. The shirt 9 has already communicated his will to the Bundesliga giant that, despite several attempts to renew a contract, an agreement will not happen.

“My decision is already made – I will not renew my contract with Bayern. Both sides have to think about the future and the best for everyone. I have already informed Salihamidžić of the decision”he said.

The destiny of shirt 9 tends to be Barcelona. The La Liga club is looking for ways in the market to try to get Lewan out of Bayern next season. The Dutch Depay is one of the names that are among the conversations. In case of not getting Lewan, now, for 2023 a deal will be sealed.

Bayern Munich want Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are expected to sign England’s Harry Kane if they lose Lewandowski next season. At least, that’s what Jérôme Boateng wants. In his words, the English striker could be Lewan’s great replacement in the future.

“I would immediately try to put Kane at FC Bayern. For me he is a complete striker who scores goals in every game at Tottenham, a very good team but not world class. If he plays in a team like Bayern”he said.

On the market, Kane is valued at over 90 million euros.