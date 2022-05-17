Behind the scenes of Cruzeiro’s leadership alert for obstacle, message of ambition and joy from the new dad | cruise

Cruzeiro crowned the good moment under the leadership of Paulo Pezzolano with the leadership of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The top was reached after the victory over Náutico, by 1 to 0, in Aflitos. The backstage of the duel, released by the club, reveals moments of seriousness and joy.

After the lecture at the hotel, the players head to the stadium. In the first contact with the pitch, the physical trainer points out:

“Intense, people, intense.”

The intensity, especially in the first half, was one of Cruzeiro’s keynotes in the match.

Backstage of Nautical 0 x 1 Cruzeiro

In the locker room, defender and captain Eduardo Brock warns of obstacles on the stadium’s heavy lawn:

“In throws, believe in the ball, because it stops, it won’t come out. And the pass too strong to get there.”

Even before the ball rolls, a message to ratify the team’s commitment. Cruzeiro came from four consecutive victories, a phase that the fans had not enjoyed for a long time. But goalkeeper Rafael Cabral made it clear that there is still a long way to go. He cannot have accommodation.

“We cannot be satisfied with anything. Until then, we have been showing good results, but the championship is long. We cannot be satisfied.”

Cruzeiro went after the fifth victory. He won with a goal from Willian Oliveira, a great goal, with a touch for coverage on the goalkeeper’s exit. He celebrated with tributes: to his partner Gabriel Brazão, who is injured, and to his daughter Bela, who would be born the next day. The goal before the arrival of the daughter made the midfielder play in the locker room.

“I haven’t scored a goal for two years. I’m going to start having a child now, if every child starts scoring goals…”

