Bitcoin Rises to $30K, Altcoins Rise; LUNA shoots with recovery plan, but falls again

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to struggle to stay above the $30,000 range this Tuesday (17), registering appreciation after falling yesterday afternoon.

Despite the day starting positive, the sign of weakness shown since Monday afternoon with altcoins shows that there is still little appetite for risk among investors, indicating that the market recovery may not happen yet.

Technical indicators suggest a weak Bitcoin price rally, which requires another weekly close above $30K to encourage buying activity. Still, the rally could lose steam around $33k to $35k due to signs of negative momentum on the charts.

Meanwhile, Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon has released a new “rebirth plan” to save the Earth (LUNA) network after last week’s collapse. Kwon proposed a fork of Earth into a new network without the EarthUSD (UST). The plan can go into effect if the token holders approve it.

In the last few hours, LUNA jumped more than 20% with its creator’s proposal, but the valuation did not hold and it fell again. As of this morning, the token is down 10% over the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0001915.

During last week’s UST parity loss, “other major stablecoins such as USDC, BUSD and DAI took a 1% to 2% premium as investors moved towards assets they perceived to have less contagion risk.” ,” explained Glassnode in a blog post. This suggests, for now, that the risks surrounding the UST have been contained.

Meanwhile, Arcane Research points out that crypto trading volume dropped over the past weekend but remains high – nearly double the average volume levels recorded in April.

Still, in the futures market, the total number of open interest derivatives contracts on the Chicago Stock Exchange continues to decline from its recent peak on March 28. This suggests that the recent sell-off came out of spot trading activity rather than leveraged futures traders, although the sell-offs accelerated downward price movements.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 30,613.41 +3.35% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,084.94 +3.72% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 307.13 +4.47% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.432 +3.53% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.5827 +3.58%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Kadena (KDA) $3.23 +14.45% Maker (MKR) US$ 1,678.26 +12.55% Algorand (SOMETHING) US$ 0.4951 +11.43% Stepn (GMT) $1.58 +10.97% IOTA (MIOTA) US$ 0.3857 +10.33%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours EarthUSD (UST) US$ 0.129 -7.43% Arweave (AR) $16.18 -4.98% Unus Sed Leo (LEO) $4.93 -1.10% Internet Computer (ICP) $8.58 -0.25%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 26.55 -2.35% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 36.40 +0.08% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 30.54 -0.71% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 25.10 +4.62% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 30.66 +12.67% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 9.55 +0.84% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 7.37 -0.40% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.12 -1.90%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (17):

BitMEX launches spot cryptocurrency trading

The oldest cryptocurrency futures exchange, BitMEX, introduced a series of spot products to its platform just three days before founders Arthur Hayes and Ben Delo were to be tried in US court.

BitMEX will support seven spot trading pairs, with Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI), Polygon (MATIC), Axie Infinity (AXS) and ApeCoin (APE) all trading against Tether (USDT). ).

The exchange said it will distribute $1 million worth of cryptocurrency to users who trade on the spot pairs.

The platform was launched in 2014 and was considered the leading derivatives exchange in the market for pioneering perpetual swap contracts, which are effectively futures contracts with no maturity that require less margin and allow for greater leverage.

BitMEX’s popularity waned after Hayes and Delo were indicted by US authorities in 2020 for facilitating unregistered trades and other violations. Both face six to 12 months in prison after their trial on Friday.

Coinbase now allows access to dapps

Coinbase will begin allowing a “small set” of its users to access decentralized Ethereum-based apps (dapps) directly from the Coinbase app, according to a company announcement.

This addition will help users buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on various markets including OpenSea and Coinbase’s own NFT platform, as well as trade on decentralized exchanges including Uniswap and Sushiswap and borrow and lend through DeFi platforms including Curve and Compound.

These features will be powered by Coinbase’s new wallet and dapp browser. The company said it is rolling out the new services in the US, on Android devices and to a limited subset of users, with plans to expand to all users and platforms soon.

