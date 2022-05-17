Black Lightning Actor Breaks Silence About His Return in Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 generated all CRAZY kinds of expectations. Whether for the film itself, or specifically about its SPECIAL PARTICIPATIONS. While the Multiverse of Madness didn’t bring some names that fans were expecting, like Tom Cruise or Deadpool, we did have BIG surprises.

Despite the return of Professor Xavier from Patrick Stewart and the arrival of Mr. Fantastic by John Krasinski, here’s a surprise that no one expected. we are talking about black ray, The King of the Inhumans and great hero of the comics! Finally making their official faces in the MCU.

That’s because, as you may remember, the character was in that series of inhumans. The series that did not please anyone and was canceled with only ONE season.

Fortunately, Doctor Strange 2’s Black Lightning was played by the same actor from the series, in a detail that many may not have noticed. Years later, Anson Mount got a chance to reprise his role as Blackagar Boltagon.

Even though it lasted only a few minutes, the actor had a kind of redemption. Since in the movie, the hero is much more faithful to his version of the comics. And now, having already passed the height of spoilers, behold, the actor himself has finally commented on his return!

“Finally being able to talk about it without bringing too many spoilers. Getting the call from Kevin Feige was one of the most unexpected moments of my life. It was an honor and a joy to finally work with Sam Raimi, who was able to bring out the best in me to do this. Far beyond grateful for this experience.”

Therefore, the film brought the first mention of the Inhumans in the MCU. Will we, like Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, have more Anson appearances as Black Lightning?

With the multiverse, anything is possible, so dreaming costs nothing! keep an eye on Marvel’s legacy for more information.

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

