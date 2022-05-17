Bolsonaro edits MP that changes freight table rule for truck drivers

Changes made by the president reduced the trigger for a new freight table to be prepared by ANTT from 10% to 5%.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) edited an MP that reduced from 10% to 5% the trigger for reviewing the shipping table To the truck drivers. The measure was published in Official Diary of the Union this Tuesday, 17th. Previously, the measure determined that a new table should be drawn up whenever the fluctuation exceeds 10%. “Whenever there is an oscillation in the price of diesel oil in the domestic market of more than 5% (five percent) in relation to the price considered in the calculation spreadsheet mentioned in the main section of this article, upwards or downwards, a new standard with minimum floors should be published by ANTT, considering the variation in the price of fuel”, established the MP edited by Bolsonaro. The new table must be published by the National Land Transportation Agency (ANTT).

The measure was announced after the government confirmed a readjustment of 8.87% in the price of diesel and takes effect at the time of its publication. However, it needs to be endorsed by Congress. If not, it ceases to be valid. According to the 2018 law, which came into force during Michel Temer’s government, the freight price depends on the type of load, vehicle axle and distance, being corrected by ANTT whenever the change trigger is overcome.