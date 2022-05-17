Botafogo announces the sale of uniforms from June; new supplier is planned for 2023 | botafogo

Botafogo announced that it will make new uniforms for the season, made in-house, which will start to be sold in June. The parts under development will be marketed under the “Glorioso” brand.

The current uniforms were made provisionally and designed for a short period. So much so that the club did not announce or put the models for sale. The plan was to close with a supplier of sports equipment for the start of the Brazilian Championship, which did not happen. The club said it will calmly negotiate with potential partners and will only display the new brand in 2023.

With the extended term, the board also informed that it will reopen the physical stores from the second half of the year. The units have been closed for almost a year after the club’s dispute with its former partner. The initial idea was to wait for the new sponsor. But, with the new strategy, Bota will take an initiative of its own.

“THE Botafogo informs its fans about updates on the use and commercialization of sports equipment. As is public knowledge, the Club has started a process of strategic brand repositioning and, while not announcing the new partner, presents its planning for the year 2022.

– Shareholder John Textor is directly leading the negotiations with a new partner and aims to globalize the brand.

– The expectation is to agree with the new partner in 2022 and plan sales for 2023;

– Until then, there will be use and sale of a 2022 collection with its own brand. The uniform will have the “Glorioso” signature stamped on the chest;

– The 2022 collection will be a special and representative edition as it is the first of the SAF management. A quality, first-rate and innovative product is being developed, with a standard adhering to the new Botafogo;

– Online pre-sale is scheduled for the month of June;

– About physical stores: they will be reopened, with a forecast for the second semester. In the process of finalizing the new business model.”

