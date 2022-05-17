Brazil records the highest daily average of deaths in the last 15 days with 221 deaths







Graves of Covid-19 victims in a cemetery in Manaus (AM) 07/07/2021 REUTERS/Bruno Kelly photo: Reuters

Brazil registered 221 new deaths by covid-19 this Tuesday, 17. The daily average of deaths, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, is in 119. It’s the highest number in 15 days. The cumulative number of victims of the disease is 665,277.

Between 8 pm this Monday and the same time today, the number of new infections reported was 26,228. The daily average of new infected people is also up (19,135) and is the highest in the last 33 days. In total, the Brazil has 30,724,939 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by EstadãoG1, The globe, Extra, Sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm.

The state of São Paulo reported 63 deaths from coronavirus this Tuesday. However, the highest number of victims of the disease in the last 24 hours among the federative units was computed by Rio de Janeiro, with 74 deaths. Nine states did not count deaths, while Amapá did not report updated data on the pandemic.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Tuesday, at 8 pm, the interactive panel of the Ministry of Health did not present data from the federal management on the epidemiological situation in the country. When there is disclosure of the Pasta, the numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles, mainly because of the time of data collection.