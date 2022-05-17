Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, shows off amazing physique in pole dance photos

Brie Larson is one of those celebrities who needs no introduction. Just as she is one of the most active actresses on social media, bringing the most varied type of content. After all, she remained very active and in touch with her fans over the internet during the pandemic, for example.

Playing, singing and even sharing more about your intense workout routine! And in your twitterour Captain Marvel surprised fans with photos of her pole dancing workout.

The physique of the MCU’s most powerful superhero has once again left fans in shock. Check out:

Simply Brie Larson!

If fans are already CRAZY about Natalie Portman’s arms as the Mighty Thor to love and thunderBrie’s ‘shape’ is certainly an even bigger spectacle.

And I miss Carol Danvers, huh? Fortunately, we may see her back next month! Since his special participation in the series of Ms. Marvel has been anticipated for some time.

Will it come? Keep an eye on Marvel's Legacy for more information.

