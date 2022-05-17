Butantan identifies new recombinant variant of Covid-19 in São Paulo

Another case of a recombinant variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which causes covid-19, was identified in São Paulo by the Butantan Institute.

This time, the XG variant was found in samples collected from a 59-year-old woman living in the Penha neighborhood of São Paulo. There is no information about the symptoms, nor if the patient was vaccinated or if she has a travel history.

XG is a recombinant variant of the BA.1 and BA.2 strains of the Ômicron strain. It has the same combination as the XE variant, but the mutations are different. Most cases of XG infection have been recorded in Denmark and for the time being there is no cause for concern about its spread.

“All recombinant variants still need more attention on this issue of dissemination. There are only 205 sequences of XG in the world, and that is few in relation to the world population and the number of variants that are circulating”, said Gabriela Ribeiro, who works with bioinformatics at the Variant Alert Network of the Butantan Institute, in a note released by the institute. .

This was the third case of a recombinant variant identified in São Paulo. The first case was identified in March, in a 39-year-old man, also from São Paulo, who had a complete vaccination schedule against covid-19.

The samples identified that he had the XE variant. As he had no history of traveling abroad or contact with people who had been in other countries, this indicated that the variant already circulates in a community way in the city of São Paulo. He had mild symptoms of the disease.

In April, another case was recorded, this time of the recombinant variant XQ, which emerged from a mixture of the BA.1.1 subline and the BA.2 lineage.

She was identified in a couple from São Paulo who had not yet taken the third dose of the vaccine. The couple reported common symptoms of covid-19 such as fever, headaches, body and throat pains. They also had no travel history.

Recombinants

The original Covid-19 virus is SARS-CoV-2, which was initially identified in China. From it emerged several lineages, substrains and recombinant variants. This is because viruses are particles made up of genetic material, which can be DNA or RNA, wrapped in a protein shell.

The more the virus spreads, the more it tends to mutate, that is, to change its initial structure. This mutation is called a variant.

When the variant starts to spread, infecting people in different regions or countries, it becomes a strain.

This is the case of the Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), Delta (B.1.617.2) and Ômicron (B.1.1.529) variants. But when the mutation does not change the genetic material much, underlines appear, that is, variants very similar to which they belong.

According to the Butantan Institute, an easy way to detect underscores is to notice that the nomenclature has undergone ramifications, such as those of the ômicron, from which the sublines BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2 and BA.3 emerged.

A recombinant variant is a strain that arises when there is a mixture or recombination of genetic material from two or more strains or sublines of the virus. For this to occur, a person must contract at least two strains of the virus at the same time.

So far, multiple recombinant variants have been detected circulating in the world, which can be recognized by the letter X in their name. The most recent recombinant strains range from XD, more popularly known as deltacron, alphabetically up to XW.

