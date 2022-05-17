C6 Bank releases Insurance C6 FREE Account for all customers

Starting this Monday, C6 Bank customers can have two months of free use of the C6 Account Insurance. The product, offered in partnership with Zurich, is the bank’s most recent launch in the insurance segment and offers protection in case of transactions carried out under threat, coercion, kidnapping, robbery or qualified theft.

All active bank customers can participate in the campaign, including legal entities and those who already have insurance. For new hires, the first installment will be refunded within seven days and the second will be exempt. From the third month onwards, the customer is billed according to the contracted modality. The condition is valid until August. Customers who already have the C6 Account Insurance contracted will also be exempt from the monthly fee for two months.

“We launched the C6 Conta Insurance free campaign so that customers can count on additional protection for their in-app and card transactions”, says Fabio Basilone, head of insurance at C6 Bank.

Each customer can customize the C6 Conta insurance offer according to their needs, with the minimum amount varying according to the card used. The monthly fee starts at R$1 for customers with a C6 card, R$3 for those with the C6 Platinum card and R$5 for those with the C6 Carbon card.

The product covers losses arising from transactions via Pix, credit and debit purchases and withdrawals made under threat, coercion, kidnapping, in addition to purchases made with a stolen card. Coverage takes effect 24 hours after hiring. To hire or open a claim, simply follow the instructions in the app at C6 Bank.

In addition to offering patrimonial assistance, Seguro C6 Conta offers psychological assistance to victims of robbery, theft, threat, coercion or kidnapping, in an initiative aimed at providing emotional support in situations of violence.

C6 Bank security measures

Seguro C6 Conta is one of the tools that the bank offers to reinforce customers’ digital security. In case of loss, theft or theft, it is possible to block the card directly in the app. The bank also makes a free virtual card available to all customers and recommends its use for online purchases. Another feature is the automatic blocking of the account by the call center.

In addition, C6 Bank adopts facial biometrics to authenticate cash outflow financial transactions from the account. This additional layer of protection is triggered according to rules pre-established by the bank, which includes a series of variables. The request takes place in TEDs, TEFs, Pix or value payments.

To increase security, it is also recommended to configure maximum values ​​for transactions with Pix, through the limit manager on D+1. With it, the customer can set a default limit for their Pix transactions, blocking attempts to transfer amounts above this limit. The limit increase is done manually by the customer and takes one business day to become available.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com