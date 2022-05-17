News

Cannes Film Festival 2022: the red carpet live – Vogue

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Cannes 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

Rebecca Hall, Lashana Lynch, Julianne Moore and Katherine Langford (Photo: Getty Images)

The red carpet for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. With an intense twelve-day program, the event is made up of dozens of films produced around the world and features some of the biggest names in global cinema walking the famous red carpet on the French Riviera.

This time, five directors are vying for the Palme d’Or, an unprecedented event for the award: the Belgian Charlotte Vandermeersch (‘Le Otto Montagne’); the French Claire Denis (‘Stars at Noon’) and Léonor Serraille, (Un Petit Frère); the Italian-French Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (‘Les Amandiers’); and American Kelly Reichardt (‘Showing Up’). On screen, actresses Anne Hathaway, Alicia Vikanders, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux also stand out in productions that will be shown in this edition.

At the opening of the red carpet, glamor reigned: a profusion of sparkles (either in embroideries, brocades and/or metallic effect) and imposing jewels reigned in productions chosen by stars such as Katherine Langford, Julianne Moore and Lashana Lynch.

Here, we gather all the looks that cross the red carpet of the event.

Cannes Film Festival 2022: the red carpet

  • Julianne Moore wears Bottega Veneta and Bulgari jewelry
    1/34

    Julianne Moore wears Bottega Veneta and Bulgari jewelry


  • Deepika Padukone by Sabyasachi and Rebecca Hall by Gucci
    2/34

    Deepika Padukone by Sabyasachi and Rebecca Hall by Gucci


  • Lashana Lynch by Fendi
    3/34

    Lashana Lynch by Fendi


  • Eva Longoria by Alberta Ferretti
    4/34

    Eva Longoria by Alberta Ferretti


  • Lori Harvey by Alexandre Vauthier
    5/34

    Lori Harvey by Alexandre Vauthier

    Photograph:

    Corbis via Getty Images


  • Urvashi Rautela by Tony Ward
    6/34

    Urvashi Rautela by Tony Ward


  • Alice Abdel Aziz by Zuhair Murad
    7/34

    Alice Abdel Aziz by Zuhair Murad


  • Didi Stone by Roberto Cavalli
    8/34

    Didi Stone by Roberto Cavalli


  • Caroline Daur by Valentino
    9/34

    Caroline Daur by Valentino


  • Eye Haidara by Lanvin
    10/34

    Eye Haidara by Lanvin


  • Berenice Bejo by Valentino
    11/34

    Berenice Bejo by Valentino


  • Ariane Labed by Chanel
    12/34

    Ariane Labed by Chanel


  • Meriem Uzerli by Yanina Couture
    13/34

    Meriem Uzerli by Yanina Couture


  • Tallia Storm by Yanina Couture
    14/34

    Tallia Storm by Yanina Couture


  • Baby Vio
    15/34

    Baby Vio


  • Katherine Langford
    16/34

    Katherine Langford


  • Aissatou Diallo Sagna
    17/34

    Aissatou Diallo Sagna


  • Liza Koshy
    18/34

    Liza Koshy

    Photograph:

    Corbis via Getty Images


  • Iris Mittenae
    19/34

    Iris Mittenae


  • Amandine Petit
    20/34

    Amandine Petit

    Photograph:

    (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images)


  • Fagun Thakrar
    21/34

    Fagun Thakrar


  • Patricia Contreras
    22/34

    Patricia Contreras


  • Raya Abirached
    23/34

    Raya Abirached


  • Emilia Schule
    24/34

    Emilia Schule

    Photograph:

    Corbis via Getty Images


  • Gerard Jugnot and Patricia Campi
    25/34

    Gerard Jugnot and Patricia Campi


  • Caitlin O’Ryan
    26/34

    Caitlin O’Ryan


  • Blanca Blanco
    27/34

    Blanca Blanco

    Photograph:

    Corbis via Getty Images


  • Caroline Receiver
    28/34

    Caroline Receiver


  • Lolita Chammah
    29/34

    Lolita Chammah

    Photograph:

    Corbis via Getty Images


  • Hofit Golan, Christophe Guillarme and Agatha Maksimova
    30/34

    Hofit Golan, Christophe Guillarme and Agatha Maksimova


  • Victoria Hervey
    31/34

    Victoria Hervey

    Photograph:

    Corbis via Getty Images


  • Hofit Golan and Victoria Bonya
    32/34

    Hofit Golan and Victoria Bonya


  • Frédérique Bel
    33/34

    Frédérique Bel

    Photograph:

    Corbis via Getty Images


  • Anne Parillaud
    34/34

    Anne Parillaud

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

France investigates alleged war crime in the death of Fox News cameraman in Ukraine – News

March 17, 2022

Who is Alina Kabaeva, Putin’s alleged girlfriend in the sights of European sanctions? – 05/07/2022 – World

2 weeks ago

Brazilian in Shanghai reports fear of contracting covid and being taken to isolation

4 days ago

Russian central bank announces intervention in ruble after currency collapses; Moscow Stock Exchange plummets nearly 30%

February 24, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button