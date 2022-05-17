Cannes Film Festival 2022: the red carpet live – Vogue

+



Rebecca Hall, Lashana Lynch, Julianne Moore and Katherine Langford (Photo: Getty Images)

The red carpet for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. With an intense twelve-day program, the event is made up of dozens of films produced around the world and features some of the biggest names in global cinema walking the famous red carpet on the French Riviera.

This time, five directors are vying for the Palme d’Or, an unprecedented event for the award: the Belgian Charlotte Vandermeersch (‘Le Otto Montagne’); the French Claire Denis (‘Stars at Noon’) and Léonor Serraille, (Un Petit Frère); the Italian-French Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (‘Les Amandiers’); and American Kelly Reichardt (‘Showing Up’). On screen, actresses Anne Hathaway, Alicia Vikanders, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux also stand out in productions that will be shown in this edition.

At the opening of the red carpet, glamor reigned: a profusion of sparkles (either in embroideries, brocades and/or metallic effect) and imposing jewels reigned in productions chosen by stars such as Katherine Langford, Julianne Moore and Lashana Lynch.

Here, we gather all the looks that cross the red carpet of the event.