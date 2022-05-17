Cannes Film Festival rolls out red carpet and welcomes audience for 75th edition

By Mimosa Spencer

CANNES, France (Reuters) – The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet on Tuesday to welcome movie stars, the public and onlookers to the 75th edition of the event, bringing the frenzy and glamor back to the Mediterranean city.

“I am simply overjoyed,” said festival jury president Vincent Lindon during a packed press conference, alongside members of the jury: actors and directors such as Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Deepika Padukone, Jeff Nichols and Asghar Farhadi.

The world’s biggest film festival will take place between May 17 and 28, returning to its traditional calendar after two years of being hampered by the pandemic, and marks the return of parties and the industry’s hopes that it will motivate the public to return to cinemas.

“Don’t believe the hype. People are saying it’s dying. I don’t believe that for a second,” said jury member Joachim Trier, referring to cinema, which he praised as a “radiant, progressive and wonderful art form”.

The Danish-Norwegian director mentioned that the festival served as a platform for the career of his grandfather, Erik Lochen, who had a film in contention in 1960. It helped to bring “an unknown new director from a small country in northern Europe into the spotlight”. , said Trier.

The festival opened on Tuesday with a screening of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie film “Final Cut” and will also feature heavyweights like Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” – bringing Cruise to the festival for the first time in 30 years– and director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic.