Carpool Karaoke | Season with Anitta arrives on Apple TV+ on May 27

Carpool Karaoke, an iconic series that sees stars traveling together in a car and singing their favorite songs, will win its 5th season exclusively on Apple TV+. with the presence of anita among other artists, streaming released the premiere date of the new episodes to the catalog: May 27, 2022.

Among the guests, fans will be able to check out episodes with Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; The supporting actors of The White Lotus Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney; the already mentioned anita and with the singer Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scottwho met in the Carpool Karaoke among more stars. According to the platform, more episodes will be made available throughout the year.

Among the executive producers of Carpool Karaokethere is the presenter and comedian James Cordenthe producer Eric Pankowski and the director Ben Winston.

