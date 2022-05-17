CBF convenes General Assembly to sell plane, helicopter, luxury car and commercial room | sport business

The president of CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, called for next Tuesday, May 24, a Extraordinary General Meeting – formed by the 27 state football federations – with the aim of obtaining authorization to sell an airplane, a helicopter, a luxury car and a property that belong to the confederation.

The sale of these assets was a campaign promise made by Ednaldo Rodrigues, who was elected president of the CBF on March 23 for a period of four years. He was the only candidate in the election. The manager says that he intends to use the amount collected to invest in structure – training centers, lighting, etc…

The plane is a Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign (PP-AAD prefix) year 2009, with capacity for nine passengers. Last year, then-President Rogério Caboclo even found a buyer willing to pay US$ 6.5 million for the aircraft. The deal was not completed.

– I’ve never seen the helicopter, I don’t know who uses it, I don’t even know what color it is. But I know that it costs the CBF – said Ednaldo Rodrigues in an interview with ge before being elected.

According to the call notice published on the CBF website, it is an Augusta A109S, year 2010, with four seats, valued at US$ 3 million (R$ 15 million) on specialized websites.

CBF also wants to get rid of a 2009 armored Mercedes-Benz E 500 car. According to the Fipe table, the car is worth R$162,000. In addition, the entity intends to sell two commercial rooms in a building in downtown Rio de Janeiro.