Ceará vs General Caballero live: follow in real time – Play

The only club 100% in the Copa Sudamericana, Ceará receives this Tuesday (17), General Caballero/PAR at 19:15 at Castelão for the 5th round wanting to maintain the perfect campaign, and why not, dream of an early classification for the 2nd phase.

Ceará vs General Caballero | track real time

Follow the bid by bid

0-15m from the 1st T: Dorival Júnior’s team controlled the start of the match. And just in the 5th minute, Wescley left Ceará in the lead, after receiving from Cléber at the entrance of the area and finishing in the corner of the opposing goalkeeper.

15-30m from the 1st T: Ceará maintained control of the match. In the 18th minute, he extended the lead at Arena Castelão, with striker Cléber. Shirt 39 received a cross from Wescley in the area, shared it with the goalkeeper and the ball went in. The alvinegro team still hit General Caballero’s crossbar with Victor Luís, at 24, after a free kick.

30-45m from the 1st T: The pressure from alvinegro had an effect, with Cléber, again, taking advantage of the area. The striker received a cross from Iury Castilho and headed in the corner of the opposing goalkeeper. Earlier, Luiz Otávio, also from above, stopped at the Paraguayan archer.

lineups

Ceará: Richard; Nino Paraíba, Marcos Victor, Luiz Otávio and Victor Luis; Richardson, Rodrigo Lindoso and Wescley; Iury Castilho, Dentinho and Cléber. Technician: Dorival Junior

General Caballero: Alfonso Guevara; Eduardo Duarte, Leandro Corulo, Sergio Vergara, Elias Valera and Ángel Lezcano; Ezequiel Aranda, José Vera, Juan Franco and Giovanni Bordón; Richard Ortiz. Technician: Luciano Theiler.

guesses

Ceará pre-match today, see details

What time does the match start

The game will start at 19:00 (Brasilia time)

where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Conmebol TV, Diário do Nordeste and Rádio Verdes Mares.

TECHNICAL SHEET | Ceará vs General Caballero

Location: Castelão Stadium, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: 05/17/2022 (Tuesday)

Time: 19:15 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Jesús Cartagena (PER)

Assistants: Enrique Pinto (PER) and Victor Raez (PER)

Broadcast: Conmebol TV, Rádio Verdes Mares and Real Time from Diário do Nordeste